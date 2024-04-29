Meet CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Jersey Shore Native, In Bergen County

Camerota, a native of Shrewsbury and two-time Emmy winner, is signing copies of her new memoir "Combat Love: A Story of Leaving, Longing, and Searching for Home" at Books and Greetings in Northvale in Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m.

In the book, Camerota talks about growing up on the Jersey Shore, leaving home at 16, and discovering punk rock, visiting clubs like CBGB and Max's Kansas City, coupled with all the sex and drugs 1980s New Jersey had to offer, according to a synopsis. The book also explores her relationship with her mother, according to a synopsis.

This is Camerota's second book. She previously published "Amanda Wakes Up," a novel. Podcaster Zibby Owens will also be joining Camerota at the signing.

