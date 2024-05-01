Contractor Admits Stiffing Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Nearly $500G For No-Show Work

Joseph Ferrara, 56, of North Arlington, "submitted claims for compensation covering hundreds of hours relating to work allegedly performed during regular, overtime and double time hours" that was, in fact, never done, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger said.

Ferrara, who worked as an electrical supervisor for a subcontractor hired by the light rail system, "admitted that he spent approximately 10 days vacationing in Florida in both late December 2018 and late December 2019 during which he performed no work for his employer or upon HBLR projects," the U.S. attorney said.

He then "submitted fraudulent claims representing that he had worked more than 200 hours at regular, overtime and double time rates during those periods," Sellinger said.

Ferrara took a plea deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial.

He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark on Tuesday, April 30, to embezzling, stealing, and obtaining the money by fraud, Sellinger said.

As part of the deal, Ferrara has to repay the government the $487,899 that he pocketed, he said.

U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals approved the agreement and scheduled sentencing for Sept. 5, 2024.

Sellinger credited special agents with the FBI for the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. McCarren of his Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

