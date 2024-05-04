Employee Killed In Fiery New Jersey Explosion Was Great-Grandmother, Avid Pool Player

Eileen, of South River, was killed on Wednesday, May 1, at the site of the Superior Signal Explosion in Old Bridge, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Born in New Brunswick, Eileen lived in Old Bridge, East Brunswick, and Spotswood before moving to South River 24 years ago, according to her obituary on the Crabiel Home For Funerals website. Eileen was a member of the APA Pool League for 27 years and also enjoyed going to the Parx Casino in PA, her obituary continues.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis Marko; parents Frank and Dorothy (DeGroff) Boehm; and her siblings Cookie Conklin, Daniel Boehm, Cathy Kammerer, and Wayne Boehm.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Tammy Orr (Michael); sons Dennis Marko (Dawn) and David Marko (Eboni Cunningham); grandchildren Bryan Goodman and Marissa Orr; great-grandchildren Antonio and Julianna Goodman; sister in law Helena Marko of Milltown; nieces and nephews; and her devoted dog Roxy, her obituary continues.

Services have not yet been announced.

Multiple other people were injured in the explosion at Superior Signal, the cause of which had not been identified as of press time.

Superior Signal's website says it's been providing the industry with smoke generators and ultrasonic leak detectors for more than 60 years.

