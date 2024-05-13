SWAT Standoff: Man Standing On Church Steeple Points Long Gun At Officers In Philly, Police Say

Officers were dispatched to a church on the 700 block of E Cornwall Street around 8:15 p.m. for a man, believed be under the influence of drugs, standing on the steeple of a church, city police said.

Upon arrival, the man pointed a long gun at the officers, leading to the declaration of a barricade situation at 8:41 p.m., police said.

The staging area is at G & Westmoreland, with SWAT and Tactical Air units on location.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

