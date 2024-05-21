Home Invader Who Beat, Robbed Allendale Tenant ID'd As Passaic County Repeat Offender, 23

Jahan A. Hendley, 23, of Clifton ambushed the victim outside his apartment shortly before 4 p.m. March 25, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday, May 21.

Forcing him back inside, Hendley assaulted and robbed the victim – then pointed a gun at another civilian as he fled, the prosecutor said.

Detectives didn’t have to go far to find Hendley.

He'd been arrested in Passaic County in April and sent to the Bergen County Jail on an unrelated robbery charge, records show.

Musella’s detectives charged Hendley with first-degree armed robbery and kidnapping and lesser-degree offenses that include aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, armed burglary and weapons counts.

He remained held in the Bergen County lockup.

