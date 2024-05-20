Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Gotcha! Fleeing Driver Who Hit Teaneck Woman, 18, On Sidewalk Turns Out To Be Repeat Offender

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: A motorist who struck and injured an 18-year-old Teaneck woman when he drove onto the sidewalk to avoid police turned out to be a violent ex-con, authorities said.

Michael Anthony Hammond

Photo Credit: TEANECK PD / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Michael Anthony Hammond, 32, of Paterson has a violent criminal history that stretches back well over a decade.

He'd been arrested in Passaic County this past March on charges of choking a victim and endangering a child, but was released by a judge the very same day, records show.

A little over two weeks later, on April 16, Teaneck Police Officer Kyle Rosen stopped Hammond on Palisade Avenue near Votee Park for several motor vehicle violations, Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

Rosen got out and was approaching the BMW when Hammond hit the gas and sped south, the chief said.

Rosen didn't pursue the vehicle out of safety concerns, McGurr said. He radioed headquarters with a description of Hammond and the BMW, then discovered the injured pedestrian moments later at the intersection of Palisade Avenue and Dewey Place, the chief said.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated the teen at the scene before taking her to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that the chief said weren't life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Teaneck detectives interviewed several witnesses and retrieved area surveillance footage.

They quickly identified the 6-foot, 235-pound Hammond -- whose arrest history dates back to 2011 -- and arrested him in Saddle Brook last Thursday, May 16, McGurr said.

Hammond was charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, endangering an injured victim and eluding, McGurr said. Police also issued him multiple motor vehicle summonses before sending him to the Bergen County Jail, the chief said.

Hammond remained there on Monday, May 20, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

