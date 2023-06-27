Northern Valley Chef Stars On New Cooking Competition Show

Ribadia is one of the contestants on the new Hulu cooking competition show "Secret Chef" which premieres on Thursday, June 29. On "Secret Chef," 10 contestants are isolated in a secret kitchen. Guided by a mischievous talking hat, the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges. The contestants also serve as judges, rating each other's dishes in blind taste tests. The winner receives $100,000.

The Northvale chef said she was discovered when someone reached out to her on Instagram and offered her a chance to audition.

"This is my first time doing anything on TV," Ribadia said. "It is super exciting because cooking is my passion."

Ribadia, who said she has watched every cooking competition show, said this concept is like nothing she's ever seen before. She said she never expected she would be a factor in the fate of her fellow contestants.

"It's super stressful," Ribadia said. "There are so many twists and turns. It was a really great experience."

On "Secret Chef," the contestants true identities are concealed, which added another layer of intrigue to the show.

"I couldn't tell if people were being authentic," Ribadia said. "It was cool meeting people but I was also investigating everyone."

Ribadia grew up around vegetarian Indian cuisine, passed down from her family. She expanded her cooking palate by watching Food Network and growing up in the tristate area allowed her to discover her love for making all types of food, like Mexican and Korean. In her social circle, she's become the go-to for hosting dinner parties.

"I love cooking," Ribadia said. "I'm the person who cooks too much and I have to pawn it off to other people. I'm such an extroverted social person. Food is a love language for me."

When the show premieres, Ribadia said she will be hosting a watch party with her friends and family. She said it is really exciting to see the ads around New York and to see her face on social media.

Outside of the kitchen, Ribadia works as a program manager in education technology. She started creating food content when she was working on getting her Masters in Business Administration. Ribadia said she dreams of opening her own restaurant.

"I hope this show creates a lot of opportunities for me and helps me get my foot into the food space," Ribadia said. "I'm keeping my fingers and toes crossed."

Ribadia said if she wins the $100,000, she would use it to travel and immerse herself meeting people and trying new food, having been inspired by Anthony Bourdain.

