Chemical Extinguisher Helps At Northvale Machine Shop Fire

Firefighters used a high-volume dry chemical extinguisher to help with a machine shop blaze in Northvale.

The Livingston Street fire in Northvale ignited shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Photo Credit: Northvale FD / Paramus FD (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
The Livingston Street fire ignited shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

The Paramus Fire Department’s Foam Unit provided a significant assist extinguishing flames on aluminum shavings that were placed in metal barrels and brought outside.

Crews remained at the scene until about 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters who went into the building were sent to a decon station due to burning metals and materials.

Other mutual aid companies at the scene and in coverage included firefighters from Closter, Demarest, Dumont, Emerson, Harrington Park, Haworth, Norwood, Old Tappan, Orangeburg, Piermont, River Vale, Sparkill and Tappan,

Also responding were hazardous materials unit from New Milford and Bergen County, as well as Northvale and Norwood EMS.

