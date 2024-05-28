Bergen County Man Killed In Mountain Bike Accident At NY State Park

Alido M. Pavan, of Tenafly, was riding his mountain bike at Tallman State Park when he lost control of his bike, causing him to hit the ground striking his head around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

Pavan was wearing biking shoes and was clipped to the bike; he was also wearing a helmet, Nevel said.

Witnesses rushed to Pavan’s aid, called 911, and rendered first aid. State Police arrived on the scene, removed him from the bike, and continued first aid efforts, including CPR.

He was taken to Nyack Hospital by EMS, where he died from his injuries.

