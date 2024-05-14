Meet Steven Guttenberg In Northvale

Steven Guttenberg, a true 80s icon, will be signing copies of his new book "Time to Thank" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Sunday, May 19 at noon.

In "Time to Thank," the star of "Diner" discusses how he became a caregiver to his father when he was diagnosed with kidney failure, according to a synopsis. Guttenberg discusses growing up in Queens and Long Island, his early career in Hollywood and what it was like to care for an ailing family member at the end of their life, taking people from glitzy Hollywood parties to a dialysis center in suburban Phoenix, according to a synopsis.

This is Guttenberg's third book. The "Three Men and a Baby" star has also written a memoir, "The Guttenberg Bible" and a children's book, "The Kid from DISCO."

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.