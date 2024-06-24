Mostly Cloudy 78°

Resort-Like Mansion Back On The Market: See Inside $2.995M Bergen County Home

It's the perfect summer getaway if you want to stay right here.

30 Spring Valley Road in Montvale is on the market.

30 Spring Valley Road in Montvale is on the market.

 Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
30 Spring Valley Road.

30 Spring Valley Road.

 Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
30 Spring Valley Road.

Cecilia Levine
A 10,000-square-foot mansion dubbed the "Mont Escape" at 30 Spring Valley Road in Montvale is back on the market for $2.995 million. 

The home had been under contract but was re-listed over the weekend.

With seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a resort-style backyard, the home is represented by Tony Nabhan of Keller Williams City Views Realty.

The house features a 2,500-square-foot saltwater, negative edge pool and spa, with a 40-foot cascading water slide, which appears to start from the patio, and sits on a 1.9-acre lot.

The circular driveway leads to an opulent two-story entry foyer with Italian porcelain floors. It has a custom fireplace, chef's kitchen, a Juliet balcony in the master bedroom overlooking the sprawling backyard oasis. 

The lower level features space for extended family with a bedroom, full bath, living area, kitchen, gym, and recreation area. 

Click here for the complete Zillow listing. 

