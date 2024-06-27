Bergenfield High School Principal Dies Suddenly

"Our high school will never be the same without him," Superintendent Christopher Tully said in a letter dated Thursday, June 27, less than a week after the last day of the school year.

Tully did not provide a cause of death but did say that it was sudden.

Fasano was a community member for 59 years, having spent 30 of them serving as principal. He was also a teacher, coach, and assistant principal.

"Throughout his career, he lived and breathed Bergenfield High School and always put his students’ needs first," Tully said in his letter. "We were fortunate to have such a loving, caring and dedicated principal leading the learning at our school.

"His passion for ensuring students had access to rigorous curriculum and outstanding extracurricular programs was unmatched. His commitment to his students and staff were second to none and he was an exceptional role model for both our students and staff."

Tully credited the high school's "remarkable" transformation to Fasano. Particularly in 2010, when the high school climbed more than 100 spots on the US News & World Report's annual school rankings, holding the spot for eight consecutive years.

Tully extended his gratitude to Fasano for making BHS into a “fantastic school that has allowed countless graduates to have a brighter future.”

Former Mayor Norman Schmelz, who went to high school with Fasano, remembered him as "the most positive person you could meet.

"On the sports field, gym, auditorium he was a leader and even when the odds were down in a game or life he never ever broke his positivity."

Schmelz shared the letter that Fasano proudly and excitedly sent him upon his appointment to the mayoral position.

Congratulations on the appointment of your new position as Mayor of Bergenfield. Upon reading the news of your appointment, I was excited for you and your family. I immediately shared your success story with the students and staff of Bergenfield High School. The members of the BHS community will look at you with the admiration that a graduate of Bergenfield High School, Class of 1981 now holds the important office of Mayor.

"Mr Fasano actually called me on the phone the day after the election but this meant so much to me reading this," Schmelz said. "Rest in Peace Jim you have no more pain."

