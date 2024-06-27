Westwood HS Brawl: 25 Charges Filed Against Graduating Students, Family Members (Update)

Two graduation students and their family members are facing a total of 25 charges including assault, disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, and obstruction, Washington Township Police Chief John Calamari said.

Multiple fights erupted on the football field just after the ceremony had ended, bringing officers from multiple surrounding agencies to the scene, Washington Township police said in a release at the time.

The parties, who were not identified by name, were separated and the crowds eventually dispersed. At least one person was injured and taken to a hospital, while multiple others were treated on scene and refused further medical attention, police said.

"This was supposed to be an enjoyable night that the Westwood High School Senior class worked hard for and have been waiting for, which has been tainted due to the egregious behavior by some," the department said.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, and police said they're reviewing footage and taking witness statements for a "complete and thorough" investigation.

"Congratulations to the Class of 2024!" the Westwood Regional School District said on Facebook. "I am so proud of each and everyone you. It is an honor to serve as your principal and to be part of this amazing community. I refuse to allow anything to take away from that. Go Cards!"

Police in Hillsdale, Westwood, Old Tappan, Oradell, Emerson, River Vale, Waldwick, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood, Paramus, and the Bergen County Sheriff's office responded.

The Washington Township Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the River Vale Volunteer Ambulance Corp treated those who were injured.

