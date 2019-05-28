Storm Wreaks Havoc On North Jersey: HS Closed, Thousands Without Power

Lenape Valley High School in Stanhope will be closed Wednesday due to damage possibly sustained in a tornado Tuesday.

Officials did not confirm that a tornado had touched down but the announcement that the school would be closed came shortly after a tornado warning was issued for the region. There were also reports of downed trees and wires in Roxbury and Stanhope.

The system, which was packing powerful winds and heavy rains, swept westward through an area stretching from Sussex and Warren counties to Hudson, Union and Essex counties. The National Weather Service eventually issued a tornado warning encompassing Morris, Sussex, Warren, Essex and Union counties.

More than 5,400 JCP&L customers -- most in Mount Arlington, Netcong and Roxbury -- were without power as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

There were reports of roadway flooding in Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth as the system passed through the area beginning around 9 p.m.

Got photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.