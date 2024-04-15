Golfer, 27, Who Grew Up Swinging On Bergen County Courses Wins Second Masters Tournament

The Bergen County native won his second Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 14, continuing a dominant run that has seen him win three tournaments since March as he continues to be ranked #1 in the world.

Scheffler, 27, got off to a blistering start at Augusta National, scoring a 66 in the first round and entering the final round on a path to victory. He clinched his victory on the last six holes, with three birdies, finishing with a 68. He won his second green jacket by four strokes, taking home $3.6 million in prize money.

In 2022, Scheffler became the first New Jersey native to win the Masters. The golfer was born in Ridgewood and lived in Montvale. His father used to take him to play golf at Bergen Community College in Paramus, holding a flashlight while Scheffler hit shots in the dark and he was already a golf prodigy when the family moved to Dallas when he was six.

Scheffler's will attempt to continue his majors winning streak when he tees off in the PGA Championship next month in Louisville.

