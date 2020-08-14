Racist Facebook Remark By NJ Town's Ex-Mayor, Committee Member Sparks Controversy

Residents of a Somerset County town are demanding an apology from their former mayor and current committee member accused of making a racist Facebook remark toward Mexicans.

When a member of the Branchburg Neighborhood Watch group asked if workers from out of state power companies need to quarantine for 14 days Anna Columbus responded: "they came through the Mexican border,” with a wink emoji, screenshots from the now-deleted comment show.

Then, when members accused her of racism, Columbus said: "Just for the record I have been going to Mexico since 2001 Every year Mexican friends have spent time vacationing at my home many times A racist I am not.”

Columbus did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's email Friday evening.

The Branchburg Township Democratic Committee issued a statement calling for an apology from Columbus.

"The comment is disparaging to the Mexican community and disrespectful towards the out-of-state workers who helped restore our power. It does nothing to address the issues residents are concerned about - frequent outages," the committee said in a statement.

"Ms. Columbus' bigoted comments not only alienated and offended members of our community, but showed immense disrespect for individuals helping our community recover from the storm."

Last year, Columbus commented on a post about lines at a local ShopRite for the Hepatitis A vaccine.

“If they are so worried Why not go to your own Doctors to get the shot Who would stand in line in the cold," she wrote, "But people who want everything for FREE."

Committee Chairmen Daniel Payne asked the Township Committee to formally censure Columbus as she has "now exhibited a history of bigoted and divisive social media comments, proving her inability to lead, inspire, and unite the residents of Branchburg."

New Jersey Women's March founder Elizabeth Meyer condemned the committee member's comment.

“Instead of seizing the opportunity to lead during a time of hardship in our community, Ms. Columbus decided to crack a racist joke,” Meyer was quoted saying in InsiderNJ.

"Act in accordance with the dignity of your office. Recognize the power of your words. Her conduct has created distrust and division and jeopardized her reputation and that of our township."

Columbus is set to receive the Millicent Fenwick Award from the Somerset County Federation of Republican Women this fall.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.