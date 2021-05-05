PA Adoptive Parents Accused Of Sickening Child Face More Charges For Choking Child

A Newville adoptive mother facing charges for making one of her children sick has been accused in another incident in which a child was choked by her husband.

Shelley Marie Noreika, 47 of Newville, was charged in April for numerous offenses including felony and theft on accusations she made her daughter sick and defrauded the public, asking for money to cover the cost of medical bills through a GoFundMe account.

That's when police say it came to light that she and her husband, David Albert Noreika, 48 of Newville, abused the older siblings -- including a their adoptive son, 14 at the time, according to charging documents and an affidavit obtained by PennLive.

The teenager repeatedly snuck food and ran away from the Noreika's home, then began homeschooling him until he was admitted to a psychiatric facility in the spring of 2020, according to the documents.

There were multiple claims of abuse made that started as verbal abuse but became more physical, including:

Hit with a wooden spoon

Beaten with a plastic wiffle ball bat

Hit with a closed fist

Poked in the neck with a screwdriver until it left a scar

Strangulation

The teenager told authorities he thought he was going to die.

The Noreika's have been charged with:

M Simple Assault

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

F2 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck

F3 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

On May 1, Shelley was released on $25,000 bail with her preliminary hearing scheduled for May 13 at 12:30 p.m. and David was released on $50,0000 with hearing scheduled for May 13 at 1 p.m.

No statement has been made public on the status of the four children.

