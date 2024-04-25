Kevin McGrath, Ridgefield Park Resident, Dies At 62

Born in The Bronx, McGrath worked for Cardella Trucking in North Bergen, his obituary reads. In his free time, McGrath enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and listening to the Grateful Dead and bluegrass music while making repairs around the house, according to his obituary.

The greatest guy," said one mourner on his tribute wall. "Kevin was always eager to help anyone. I remember him working so many hours to provide for his family. He always had a joke to make you laugh .We will miss him greatly."

McGrath is survived by his wife Dana, his children, Joseph and Jessica, his granddaughter Charlotte and his siblings, Michelle and Timothy, along with other family members, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been set up to support McGrath's family. As of Thursday, April 25, more than $4,000 has been raised.

"Kevin was the perfect family man," Paige Arnowitz, who organized the fundraiser said. "He loved and supported his wife and children until his health prevented him from doing so.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, April 20. To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

