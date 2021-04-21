Pennsylvania Adoptive Mom Sickens Child While Collecting Thousands, State Police Say

A Cumberland County woman is facing felony charges after lying about her adoptive daughter's health and fundraising to allegedly cover the cost of the medical bills, according to court documents.

Shelley M. Noreika, 47 of Newville started her deception in 2016, taking her 6-year-old daughter to doctors and making false claims about her health, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

During this time the girl was given medicines, medical devices to assist her walking and she had a feeding tube surgically-placed directly into her intestine, all of which were medically unnecessary according to state police.

The feeding tube led to further complications, actually making her daughter ill, say PSP.

While making the child ill, Noreika created digital fundraising campaigns to cover the medical costs on GoFundMe, Facebook and Amazon Wishlist. Organizations like local churches and businesses also held fundraisers.

Local newspapers even covered the families supposed struggles.

Police estimate about $5,402.15 of donations were given to Noreika.

Noreika and her husband Dave are adoptive parents of four children, all siblings, including this girl. There is no word on the status of the other children or if Dave Noreika is going to face any charges.

Shelley Noreika has been charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or older

M1 Simple Assault

F3 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

F3 Theft By Deception -False Impression

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15 at 9:30 a.m.

