Baby Killed By Falling Tree Was Visiting Family In NJ, Campaign Says: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Micah Gasin was visiting his grandparents in Verona when he and his grandfather were killed by a falling tree on Monday, April 29, while they were lying in a hammock.

The tree in the back of their West Lincoln Street home became uprooted and fell on the two, Verona police said.

"Micah was the happiest baby anyone ever met," Ben Canales, who organized a fundraiser for the family, based in San Diego, said. "He had a smile that could light up a room, and strangers would stop in the street to remark how cute he was.

"Micah had just started sitting up, was babbling up a storm, and was absolutely loving solid foods. You would think puréed vegetables were cupcakes based on Micah’s enjoyment of them. He was truly the best baby and the absolute light of his parents’ lives."

As of Friday, May 3, almost $38,000 has been raised. The money will go toward memorial services and assisting Alex and Amber, while they grieve the loss of their baby and father/father-in-law.

"No real words. You are loved. Micah is loved," one donor said. "Micah...will be remembered and loved every day. There is no greater loss. Our prayers everyday for you. Our hearts are broken."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

