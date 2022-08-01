Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Here's Where The 20 Mega Millions Tickets Winning $10K Were Sold In NJ

Jon Craig
7-Eleven, 358 Main Ave., Wallington
7-Eleven, 358 Main Ave., Wallington Photo Credit: Google Maps

The $1.3 billion Mega Millions winner took the jackpot prize in Illinois.

But 20 players in New Jersey walked off with $10,000 prizes.

Those $10,000 prizes were won at the following locations:

  • Atlantic County: Acme #831, 212 New Rd., Somers Point;
  • Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food & Liquor, 275 Park Ave., Rutherford;
  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #29220, 358 Main Ave., Wallington;
  • Bergen County: Lewis Drugs, 298 Westwood Ave., Westwood;
  • Burlington County: Acme #664, 175 Route 70, Medford;
  • Burlington County: Wegmans #8, 2 Centerton Rd., Mt. Laurel;
  • Burlington County: Acme #4926, 2091 Route 130 North, Willingboro;
  • Camden County: Wawa #391, 400 Route 73 South, West Berlin;
  • Cumberland County: Ocean Food Mart, 3890 Route 47, Dorchester;
  • Cumberland County: NJ Veteran Memorial Home, 524 Northwest Blvd., Vineland;
  • Gloucester County: Wawa #480, 196 Crown Point Rd., Thorofare;
  • Hudson County: Convenience Express, 8401 River Rd., North Bergen;
  • Hunterdon County: Kings Food Market #3640, 531 US Highway 22, Whitehouse Station;
  • Mercer County: Shoprite #521, 130 Marketplace Blvd., Hamilton;
  • Middlesex County: AV Wood Bar and Liquor, 971 Rahway Ave., Avenel;
  • Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11049, 198 Broad St., Keyport;
  • Monmouth County: Quick Chek #178, 270 Monmouth Rd., Manalapan;
  • Ocean County: Singin Oil, 300 Hurley Ave., Lakewood;
  • Ocean County: Wawa #978, 195 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor Twp.; and,
  • Ocean County: In N Out Deli, 601 Boulevard, Seaside Heights.

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 29, Mega Millions drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

