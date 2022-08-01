Here's Where The 20 Mega Millions Tickets Winning $10K Were Sold In NJ

The $1.3 billion Mega Millions winner took the jackpot prize in Illinois.

But 20 players in New Jersey walked off with $10,000 prizes.

Those $10,000 prizes were won at the following locations:

Atlantic County: Acme #831, 212 New Rd., Somers Point;

Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food & Liquor, 275 Park Ave., Rutherford;

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #29220, 358 Main Ave., Wallington;

Bergen County: Lewis Drugs, 298 Westwood Ave., Westwood;

Burlington County: Acme #664, 175 Route 70, Medford;

Burlington County: Wegmans #8, 2 Centerton Rd., Mt. Laurel;

Burlington County: Acme #4926, 2091 Route 130 North, Willingboro;

Camden County: Wawa #391, 400 Route 73 South, West Berlin;

Cumberland County: Ocean Food Mart, 3890 Route 47, Dorchester;

Cumberland County: NJ Veteran Memorial Home, 524 Northwest Blvd., Vineland;

Gloucester County: Wawa #480, 196 Crown Point Rd., Thorofare;

Hudson County: Convenience Express, 8401 River Rd., North Bergen;

Hunterdon County: Kings Food Market #3640, 531 US Highway 22, Whitehouse Station;

Mercer County: Shoprite #521, 130 Marketplace Blvd., Hamilton;

Middlesex County: AV Wood Bar and Liquor, 971 Rahway Ave., Avenel;

Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11049, 198 Broad St., Keyport;

Monmouth County: Quick Chek #178, 270 Monmouth Rd., Manalapan;

Ocean County: Singin Oil, 300 Hurley Ave., Lakewood;

Ocean County: Wawa #978, 195 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor Twp.; and,

Ocean County: In N Out Deli, 601 Boulevard, Seaside Heights.

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 29, Mega Millions drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

