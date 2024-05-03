Arrest Made In $55G New Milford Burglary Involving Cash, Jewelry, Safes, Assault Rifle

Jhon A. Torres Galindo, a 31-year-old Colombian national living in Brooklyn, was arrested by New Milford Police Lt. Nelson Perez and Detective Samuel Gerais following an intensive investigation, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Interviews, surveillance video and warrants all contributed to identifying and finding him, the captain said.

The empty safes and rifle were also recovered by the NYPD in Forest Park, Queens, along with documents that also were stolen from the Grove Street residence, Van Saders said.

The New York State Police Intelligence Unit also assisted, he said.

Galindo was charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief and sent to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, May 1. He remained held there on Friday.

Meanwhile, New Milford detectives were working to identify, locate and arrest Galindo's accomplices.

The New Milford break-in "is similar to a string of burglaries being committed throughout the state by a South American Theft Group (SATG)," Van Saders said.

