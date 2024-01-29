Motorist Freed By Firefighters After Crashing Into Her Hasbrouck Heights Home

The house on Raymond Street between Burton Avenue and Boulevard may have sustained some structural damage that would require attention, however, they said.

A building inspector will make that call.

The GMC Acadia crashed straight through one of the closed garage doors and struck a support column shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, responders said.

Mutual aid included firefighters from Lodi, Moonachie and Wood-Ridge.

The driver -- who was believed to be in her late 40s -- refused medical attention at the scene after firefighters swiftly got her out.

