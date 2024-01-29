Overcast 35°

SHARE

Motorist Freed By Firefighters After Crashing Into Her Hasbrouck Heights Home

A Hasbrouck Heights motorist appeared OK after her SUV plowed into the attached garage of her home and borough firefighters extricated her, responders said.

231 Raymond Street, Hasbrouck Heights

231 Raymond Street, Hasbrouck Heights

 Photo Credit: Steven Greco
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The house on Raymond Street between Burton Avenue and Boulevard may have sustained some structural damage that would require attention, however, they said.

A building inspector will make that call.

The GMC Acadia crashed straight through one of the closed garage doors and struck a support column shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, responders said.

Mutual aid included firefighters from Lodi, Moonachie and Wood-Ridge.

The driver -- who was believed to be in her late 40s -- refused medical attention at the scene after firefighters swiftly got her out.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE