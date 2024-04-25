Former NJ Middle School Teacher Sexually Assaulted Student: Prosecutor

Jeffrey Munguia was also charged on Wednesday, April 24 with endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carterest Police Chief Dennis McFadden.

The investigation revealed that Munguia was the victim’s teacher at Carteret Middle School when the incident occurred in 2022, they said.

He was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Castro, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-3652 or Sergeant McFadden of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-4181.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.