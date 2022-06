A Malibu Barbie-themed truck is rolling through New Jersey malls.

The pop-up truck, on a tour across the US, will be in Edison and Paramus this month.

The truck will be at the Menlo Park Mall Saturday, June 4 and the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Saturday, June 11.

The truck sells all-things Barbie including dolls, clothes playhouses, Barbie cars and more.

Click here to browse the merchandise.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.