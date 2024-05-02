Meet Tiffany Haddish In North Jersey

The "Girls Trip" star will be signing copies of her new book "I Curse With You Joy," at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

The book is a collection of essays that chronicles the highs of Haddish's life, and the hard lessons she learned on her journey to fame, including childhood trauma and reuniting with her estranged father, according to a synopsis.

This is Haddish's third book. She previously wrote "The Last Black Unicorn," a collection of essays and the children's book "Layla, the Last Black Unicorn."

For more information on the signing, click here.

