Vicious Blaze Injures Firefighters, Ravages Wayne Home

A vicious fire consumed a Wayne home and sent at least two firefighters to the hospital, responders at the scene said.

Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jerry DeMarco
One reportedly suffered a cardiac episode and the other a possible broken leg in the Lenox Road fire, which began as a porch blaze around 10 p.m. Saturday, April 4, and quickly spread.

All of the residents got OK, although there was some question about a pet who may have still been inside.

Flames ended up blowing through the roof of the 2½-story, wood-frame home, as firefighters mounted an exterior attack.

The two-alarmer was knocked down around 11 p.m. Firefighters continued to douse pockets of flame well past midnight Sunday.

