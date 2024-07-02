NJ Cop Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Left Teen Bicyclist Critical, Prosecutor Says

Christopher Bucceroni, 28, a Gloucester Township police officer from West Deptford, was off-duty and driving his personally-owned vehicle, a 2020 Toyota RAV4, when he struck the 18-year-old bicyclist around 2:30 a.m. June 20, on Erial Road and Blackwood-Clementon Road, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said alongside Bucceroni's chief, David Harkins.

Bucceroni, a nine-year GTPD officer, surrendered the day after the crash, Harkins and MacAulay said.

He was charged with third-degree Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, the prosecutor and the chief said on Tuesday, July 2.

Bucceroni has been suspended without pay, with the intent to dismiss, the chief said.

The bicyclist was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Tuesday, July 2.

"Our heartfelt prayers and wishes for a full and speedy recovery, go out (to) the victim and his family," the chief said. "We would ask that we not be judged by the off-duty actions of this one officer."

"I can assure the community that we are disappointed, and that this type of conduct is not tolerated by me, or anyone else here at the Gloucester Township Police Department," Harkins said. "The men and women that I work with are good and noble public servants who go out day in and day out to serve our community with integrity and honor."

"The members of the Gloucester Township Police Department know that our community expects us to live up to our principles of “Courage, Honesty, Respect, Fairness, Integrity, and Compassion.” These are not just words for us, this is who we are," Harkins said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Samuel Funches of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team at (856) 397-4000 and Detective Stephen Marakowski of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-2788. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

