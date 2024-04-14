Fair 47°

Don't Be Fooled By Sunny Skies: Sneaky Storm Could Close Out Weekend In NJ, PA

A powerful storm system is expected to move through the region following a day of idyllic weather in New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Sunday, April 14, forecasters say.

Rain and thunderstorms are threatening the region Sunday night, April 14.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Cecilia Levine
Most of Sunday will be sunny with a high near 72, but come nighttime, the weather is expected to take a drastic turn, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will make its way to the Northeast from the Midwest during the afternoon hours, the greatest threat being wind gusts up to 50 or 60 mph and downpours.

AccuWeather is warning travelers, noting the trek home from weekend trips could be a treacherous one.

Monday's weather could make up for the stormy night with sunny skies and highs near 77.

