Meet James Patterson, Mike Lupica In Northvale

Bestselling James Patterson and legendary sportswriter Mike Lupica are signing copies of their new book, "Hard to Kill: A Jane Smith Thriller," on Sunday, July 28 at noon at Books and Greetings in Northvale. In the book, Smith must defend her client Rob Jacobson, accused of double triple homicide, and figure out who really committed the murders, according to a synopsis.

Patterson and Lupica are both prolific authors who have written numerous bestsellers. This is the third collaboration between the two, the most recent "12 Months to Live" was published last year.

