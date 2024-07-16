Exquisite Haworth Home Sells For $370K Over Asking Price (Photos)

The more than 5,600-square-foot home at 157 Grant St. in Haworth boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and multiple exquisite upgrades, listing agent Tony Nabhan of Keller Williams City Views says.

Highlights of the home include a radiant marble foyer with 20-foot ceilings, a stunning dining room, a sunken great room with a fireplace, a formal living room, and an office.

The modern chef's kitchen features Subzero and Viking appliances, a sprawling island, an entertaining bar, a sunny breakfast area with sliding glass doors to the yard and oversized deck.

Upstairs, you'll find a primary bedroom suite with a sitting area and fireplace with two walk-in closets, a primary bathroom, an additional two bedrooms, another bathroom, and a laundry room with a private en-suite.

The fully-finished basement boasts the home's fifth bedroom, a full bathroom, a living area with a dining space and kitchenette.

