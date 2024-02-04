Cops Complete Uber Eats Delivery For Snooki's Husband After Driver's NJ Arrest: Report

And according to 6abc, the Uber Eats customer was none other than Jionni Lavalle, the husband of MTV's "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Officer Mike Zvolensky was on routine patrol in the center of town when a random plate inquiry of a passing vehicle, later determined to be an Uber Eats driver, showed the registered owner had an outstanding warrant around 8:25 p.m. Jan. 21, police said in a news release.

Zvolensky stopped the car on Felch Road, and upon confirming the identity of the driver and the validity of the warrant, he arrested the 60 year-old Denville woman who had a $1,000 bail traffic warrant out of Denville Municipal Court, police said.

After being processed at headquarters, she was turned over to the Denville police.

"As to not make our residents go hungry, Officer Alex Tredy completed her food delivery to a home," police said. "However, we think the food got cold and no, he did not get a tip 🙁."

Daily Voice has reached out to Florham Park police for comment.

6abc says Lavalle had ordered McDonald's and was surprised to see officers delivering the food. Click here for more from 6abc.

