Seen IT? Report Of Child Climbing Into Car Trunk Sparks Fruitless Search In Bergen County

The citizen told Washington Township police that he saw a white woman who appeared to be in her mid-30s get out of a dark red or maroon Toyota sedan in the 600 block of Chestnut Street around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, Corporal Christopher Osenbruck said.

The woman walked to the back of the vehicle and helped what appeared to be a grade school-aged child into the trunk, the corporal said.

The citizen told police that the woman and the child -- possibly 8 to 10 years old -- "clearly knew each other and were acting normally," township Police Chief John Calamari said.

The witness told his officers the child "climbed into the trunk without help or being touched" and it "appeared to be voluntary," Calamari said.

"The woman closed the trunk, got in and drove away," the chief said the man reported. "No one else saw anything."

Area security cameras showed a vehicle fitting that description "traveling a normal route to Washington Avenue" and Pascack Road around that same time, he added.

"There have been no reports of anyone missing," Calamari noted on Sunday morning.

When it was suggested the vehicle might have a rear seat pass-through that a playful child might use, the chief conceded that it could be a "plausible possibility."

ANYONE with information that could help police identify the vehicle and/or people involved is asked to call Washington Township police: (201) 664-1140.

