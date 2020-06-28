'Bittersweet': Callahan's In Norwood Closes

After five years in Norwood, Callahan's is closing.

The eatery opened in 2015 by Dan DeMiglio, whose grandfather Leonard “Artie” Castranni ran the original Callahan's hot dog establishment in Fort Lee.

The Broad Street restaurant -- with three food trucks -- has been featured on Food Network, the Travel Channel and other online platforms, and won countless awards.

Its Reese’s Peanut Butter & Candied Bacon hot dog was rated No. 2 in America by BravoTV as one of the most out of this world toppings. Its Stuffed Truffle Gouda Mac n’ Cheese Ball Burger was reviewed (highly) by several food and travel publications -- and had customers traveling cross-country for a bite.

The business was growing and thriving until last October, when a Rockland Electric construction project stunted traffic to the area -- decreasing sales by nearly 60 percent.

DeMiglio planned on relocating Callahan's to a new location in Fort Lee, but COVID-19 forced him to close the store and two of his food trucks. The best choice, he decided, was to close up shop.

"It’s so bittersweet how the relocation didn’t work out due to the timing and climate of the world," DeMiglio said. "The pandemic really is a frightening time for restaurants. If you’re not corporate then it’s truly an extremely difficult situation."

DeMiglio said he's grateful for his historic Norwood run.

"People slept outside for my grand opening," he recalled. "They would wait in lines for hours within a small less than 800-square-foot space to eat our food and enjoy the store.

"The pandemic has control over a lot of the way the remaining restaurants still open operate business. Until that settles down we will be on wheels for now. It’s back to the basics for us."

Callahan's will continue offering private catering and hopes to someday reopen a new storefront.

"It’s just a small setback for a big comeback, he said. "Thanks to all who support us. It means the world."

Visit www.eatcallahans.com to book your next event with Callahan's.

