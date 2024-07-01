6,000-Square-Foot Luxury Home In Paramus Listed At $2.495M (Photos)

The house at 452 Oregon St. is on the market for $2.495 million with Tony Nabhan of Keller Williams City Views.

Located on a quiet street on the east side of the borough, the home boasts 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms.

The first floor is complete with a 2-story foyer leading to an open living room, dining room and family room; an open eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and designer cabinetry, a 2-car garage; and mudroom. Also included on the first floor is a bedroom en-suite.

Upstairs you'll find the primary suite with a walk-in-closet, spa-like bathroom; two more bedrooms; and one ensuite bedroom and bathroom.

The fully finished lower level is complete with a theater room, open recreation space with a wet bar, wine storage room, bedroom and full bathroom.

Additional amenities include exquisite lighting, camera security system, speakers throughout, and more.

