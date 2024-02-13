Light Snow 32°

Two Injured In Truck-suv Crash On Route 80 In Parsippany: State Police

Two people were injured after an SUV collided with a truck on Route 80 in Parsippany on Monday, Feb. 12, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
At 1:21 p.m., New Jersey State Troopers responded to the crash between an Honda SUV and a Freightliner box truck on Route 80 East at milepost 46.2, Troy McNair of the New Jersey State Police said. 

The truck was run off the roadway, struck a guardrail and began to spill diesel fluid, McNair said. The driver and passenger of the truck suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, McNair said. 

The crash remains under investigation, McNair said. 

