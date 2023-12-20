Maxx MGMT will now be handling DeVito's appearances, a rep for the agency confirmed.

DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, who had been making headlines for his "Goodfellas" cosplay, will still be negotiating his football contract, according to the New York Post.

The move comes after Stellato tried to double DeVito's fee from $10,000 to $20,000 for an appearance at Coniglio's Old Fashioned in Morristown. The pizzeria revealed they'd be canceling the event, and Stellato claimed a contract was never signed.

DeVito ended up visiting Coniglio's to apologize and also learn how to make sodas.

"[We are] thrilled we were able to mend the relationship with Coniglios and now Tommy can focus on football and his positive off field ventures," Maxx Lepselter, the QB's marketing coordinator told Daily Voice.

Fans who have enjoyed seeing DeVito at signings throughout North Jersey may be in a rude awakening if Maxx MGMT has its way. According to the Post, the plan is for DeVito to work with national brands rather than appear at local stores.

DeVito has signed with Dunkin' and is in talks to work with "three large national companies in the hoagie, sub, sandwich vertical," according to the Post.

“I don’t want him sitting behind a step-and-repeat at every place in Northern New Jersey at two hours a clip," Lepselter, his marketing coordinator told the Post.

A signing at PrimoHoagies in Wayne saw a line down the street and DeVito was not thrilled with how it went down, according to the Post. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, DeVito did a signing at Bubbakoos Burritos in Livingston, then went to Coniglio's, and then did an appearance at Hobby House in Hanover.

The rookie sensation captured the hearts of Garden States by leading Big Blue to three consecutive wins while expressing an affinity for his mother's chicken cutlets. DeVito still lives at home with his parents in Cedar Grove.

