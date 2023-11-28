Fair 32°

Tommy DeVito Brings Crowds To Wayne's Primo Hoagies

Cold temps and gusty winds didn't stop fans from waiting to meet Tommy DeVito.

<p>Tommy DeVito signs autographs at Primo Hoagies in Wayne.</p>

 Photo Credit: Primo Hoagies Wayne Instagram
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

The NY Giants rookie QB stopped by Wayne's Primo Hoagies on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to sign autographs.

A massive cement truck decked out in Christmas lights briefly stole the show.

Videos uploaded to Instagram show dozens of people waiting outside to meet the Cedar Grove native and Big Blue starter, who graduated from Don Bosco.

In honor of DeVito's love for his mother's chicken cutlets, Primo Hoagies offered 15 percent off on all primo size chicken cutlet hoagie on Tuesday.

Have photos with TD? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

