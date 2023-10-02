Clear 72°

Support Surges For Family After Pets Die In Budd Lake Fire

In the blink of an eye Regina and Adam Buga lost everything.

Flanders Fire Department
Flanders Fire Department
Sam Barron

Their home in Budd Lake was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, Sept. 16. The fire also claimed the lives of their dog and cat. The Bugas had lived in the home for 20 years and lost all their possessions.

A fundraiser has been created to assist them. As of Monday, Oct. 2, almost $20,000 has been raised.

"The family lost everything," donor John Zawistoski said. "I would expect the community to do the same if a tragedy happened to my family." It's the right thing to do.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

