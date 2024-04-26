Fog/Mist 46°

Hobby Lobby Replacing Bed Bath & Beyond In Morris County

Hobby Lobby, the arts and crafts store, is opening another location in New Jersey.

Hobby Lobby is taking over this shuttered location in East Hanover.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

The retailer, which is headquartered in Oklahoma, is set to open a location in Morris County at 180 NJ-10 in East Hanover, the site of a since shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond. 

Hobby Lobby recently shared a job opening for retail co-manager at the 50,250 square foot store. According to the job description, the co-manager is asked to lead and guide the team with passion, execute the seasonal department's merchandising plans and be actively engaged in the store's processes and procedures to meet financial goals. Big-box retail management is required. 

The East Hanover location will be the store's 16th in the Garden State, with locations in Cherry Hill, Deptford, Englishtown, Holmdel, Howell, Iselin, Lawrenceville, Mays Landing, Millville, North Brunswick, Paramus, Phillipsburg, Sicklerville, Springfield and Totowa.

