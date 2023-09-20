Shoplifting Suspect Nabbed, 2 Still At Large After High-Speed Chase In Morris County: Police

Aziz James, 24, of Jamaica, NY, was one of three suspects seen taking items from CVS Pharmacy in Denville around 7:50 p.m., local police said.

The two other suspects fled in a Jeep Wrangler before officers arrived, leaving James in the parking lot, where he was found with about $280 in over-the-counter medicine and charged with shoplifting.

Meanwhile, officers attempted to stop the Jeep but ended the chase for public safety concerns due to the “reckless actions of the fleeing driver,” they said.

James was released pending a future Morris County Superior Court appearance. The incident remains under investigation as officers attempt to identify the two remaining suspects at large.

