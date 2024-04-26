Fog/Mist 46°

Rockaway Man Was Drunk, Fled Scene After Crash At High School: Police

A 44-year-old Rockaway man was arrested and hit with multiple charges following a hit-and-run crash at Morris Knolls High School on Wednesday, April 24, authorities said.

David DeRosa was drunk when the crash occurred, Denville police said. He was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a motor vehicle crash and improper backing, police said. DeRosa was also charged with child neglect, police said.

DeRosa was arrested for the above offenses and transported to police headquarters for processing, officers said. DeRosa was released pending a future court date, police said. 

