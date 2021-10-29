Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice
Morris Daily Voice

UPDATE: Driver Dead, Passenger Seriously Hurt In Route 46 Crash With Tow Truck

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Route 46 and Mannino Drive in Rockaway Borough
Intersection of Route 46 and Mannino Drive in Rockaway Borough Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A driver died and a passenger was seriously injured following a Thursday afternoon crash with a tow truck on Route 46, police confirmed.

A flatbed tow truck was traveling west on Route 46 in Rockaway Borough when a 4-door sedan on Mannino Drive attempted to make a left turn onto Route 46 East, resulting in a collision at the intersection just after 12:10 p.m., Police Lt. Christopher Richardson told Daily Voice.

The sedan driver and passenger were taken to Morristown Hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead, Richardson said.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Assisting agencies include the Rockaway Borough and Denville Fire Departments, Morris County Sheriff’s Department, Denville and Rockaway Township Police Departments, Atlantic Health and Morris County OEM BLS units, Saint Clare’s Paramedics, NJDOT and New Jersey State Police.

