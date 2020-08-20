UPDATE: Boy, 3, Found By Fisherman In Lake Hopatcong Dies

A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital after his lifeless body was found earlier this week by a Lake Hopatcong fisherman, authorities said.

Jefferson police officers Charles Paskas and Mathew Saparito, and Cpl. Jeremy Romash performed CPR on the boy on Capp Beach around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jefferson Police Capt. Robert Bush said.

The boy was then taken in an ambulance to St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The boy’s death was not deemed suspicious, Bush said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Jefferson Township Police Detective Tim Hecht at 973-697-1300 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.