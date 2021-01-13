Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: 61-Year-Old Driver Dead, 14 Injured In Route 24 Morris County Van Crash

by Valerie Musson & Cecilia Levine
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near exit 2 in Hanover around 10:25 a.m. Photo Credit: CBS2
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near exit 2 in Hanover around 10:25 a.m., according to 511nj.org. Photo Credit: 511nj.org

A 61-year-old van driver died and 14 passengers were injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Route 24 in Morris County, authorities confirmed.

A 2000 Ford E350 passenger van was heading eastbound when it veered off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned around 10:15 a.m. near milepost 2, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The van then struck a second guardrail and went down an embankment hitting several trees along the way, Marchan said. 

The driver, a Plainfield man whose name was not released, died, and 14 passengers sustained varying levels of injury, the trooper said.

It was not clear who the van was owned by or where the passengers were going.

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday night.

