Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Trapped Victim Rescued In Morris County Crash

Valerie Musson
First responders were quick to rescue a victim trapped inside a vehicle following a Monday afternoon crash in Morris County, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Long Valley First Aid Squad via Facebook

First responders were quick to rescue a victim trapped inside a vehicle following a Monday afternoon crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The two-car crash occurred on Schooley’s Mountain Road near Cataract Park in Washington not long before 2:45 p.m., township police said.

The Long Valley First Aid Squad rushed to the scene to stabilize one of the vehicles and perform a door removal to remove a trapped victim, they said.

The patient was safely removed with minor injuries, the first aid squad said.

Meanwhile, Schooley’s Mountain Fire Co. responded to clean fluid spills following the crash.

The roadway near Cataract Park was temporarily reduced to one lane, causing minor traffic delays, police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

