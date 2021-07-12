Trapped Victim Rescued In Morris County Crash

First responders were quick to rescue a victim trapped inside a vehicle following a Monday afternoon crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The two-car crash occurred on Schooley’s Mountain Road near Cataract Park in Washington not long before 2:45 p.m., township police said.

The Long Valley First Aid Squad rushed to the scene to stabilize one of the vehicles and perform a door removal to remove a trapped victim, they said.

The patient was safely removed with minor injuries, the first aid squad said.

Meanwhile, Schooley’s Mountain Fire Co. responded to clean fluid spills following the crash.

The roadway near Cataract Park was temporarily reduced to one lane, causing minor traffic delays, police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

