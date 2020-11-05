Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trapped Cadillac Driver Extricated, Hospitalized After Swerving Off Route 287, Hitting Trees

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

The driver of a Cadillac CTS was hospitalized after swerving off Route 287 and hitting several trees in a Morris County crash late Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near milepost 31.6 in Harding Township just after 4:50 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The driver ran the vehicle off the road to the left and hit several trees, becoming trapped inside, Curry said.

The driver was extricated and transported to Morristown Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Curry said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

