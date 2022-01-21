SUV Struck During Crash Slams Into Morris County Home

A car crashed into a parked SUV and caused it to slam into a Morris County home Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash near Morris Avenue and Crane Road in Mountain Lakes found the SUV pushed into the home’s garage just after 3:20 p.m., the local volunteer fire department said.

Further investigation found that a moving vehicle had hit the parked vehicle and pushed it forward into the garage, the department said.

No injuries were reported, though an ambulance was called to the scene as a precautionary measure.

The scene was cleared within about 40 minutes, and the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Assisting agencies include the Mountain Lakes Police Department, Boonton Township Fire Department, and Par-Troy EMS.

