SUV Driver, Passenger Entrapped, Hospitalized Following Route 80 Crash In Parsippany

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

An SUV driver and passenger were extricated and hospitalized following a Wednesday night crash on Route 80 in Parsippany, state police said.

The driver lost control of a Toyota RAV4 and ran off the road into bushes and trees on Route 80 eastbound near milepost 41.8 in Parsippany just before 11:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The driver and passenger were entrapped in the vehicle and extricated by emergency crews, Curry said.

Both were taken to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

