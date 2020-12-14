Police: Unlicensed Driver, 37, Crashes Into Morris County Drainage Pipe, Flees

A Brooklyn woman was driving without a license when she crashed into a drainage pipe in a Morris County yard and fled the scene, authorities charged.

Sonia Martinez, 37, drove onto a private yard on Warren Avenue in Stirling and hit a drainage pipe around 11 a.m. Nov. 26, Long Hill Township police said.

Martinez drove away but was later apprehended, police said. She was charged with careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and unlicensed driving.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in Long Hill Township Court.

